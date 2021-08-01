Puerto Vallarta, one of the best places to eat tacos in Mexico (5 recommendations)

On your way through Puerto Vallarta, you will find a large number of taquerías. We recommend five tacos that you should not miss trying during your visit.

It is said that the best way to get to know the gastronomy of a place is by trying the dishes that its inhabitants eat on a daily basis. In Puerto Vallarta, there are a large number of options to do so: from its municipal market to restaurants with signature cuisine and gourmet food. However, if something stands out in the streets of downtown, it’s the taco stands, which exist on almost every corner.

Quantity equals diversity, which is why in these stalls you will find tacos for all palates (beef, lamb, fish, vegetarian, bañados, or with cheese). All these delicious dishes have a common factor: they are made with fresh products and each taquero gives the best of themselves to provide a flavorful experience to the diners.

Although visiting all the taquerías in a single day is a really impossible task, you can try to taste tacos at the following stops. Thanks to the distance between one place and another, you can take the opportunity to walk the magical streets of this beautiful city, while discovering your favorite taco.

El Güero seafood tacos

Here you will find all kinds of quality and fresh seafood at an excellent price. The restaurant started as a family project that continues to this day. Its menu includes dishes such as seafood cocktails, ceviche tostadas, or fish broths. However, you can’t leave without trying one (or more) of their tacos.

There are four options:

shrimp

fish

jalapeño pepper stuffed with marlin

smoked marlin

Address: Calle Francisco I. Madero 291, Romantic Zone, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta.

Hours: Thursday to Tuesday from 12:00 to 20:00.

Memo’s Grill

Once your appetite is worked up, you can walk a few blocks to Calle del Aguacate. At street level, you will find the Tacos Memo Grill, which offers grilled and charcoal-grilled tacos.

Open at convenient times for your late-night munchies. Tacos Memo’s Grill is ready to serve you and your friends the best tacos in Puerto Vallarta. A popular menu, fresh juice changed daily, quick and friendly staff with a very convenient location.

Address: Corner of Basilio Badillo and Aguacate. Romantic Zone, Emiliano Zapata.

Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Mariscos Cisneros

With more than twenty years of experience, in this place, you will find a large number of seafood and fish dishes, fresh and cooked with a unique seasoning. One of the most requested tacos is their fish burrito in chipotle sauce. You can also take advantage of a toast with a little raicilla, which in addition to helping you balance the heat, is an excellent digestive and a traditional local beverage.

Address: Aguacate 271, Romantic Zone, Emiliano Zapata.

Hours: 12:00 to 20:00.

El Chulo Tacos

The street stalls are a tradition in Puerto Vallarta, since most of the restaurants that today offer tacos started out in street carts. A place that is guaranteed in flavor is the El Chulo taco cart (head tacos), where you can choose between lip, tongue or eye to fill your tortilla. Don’t let the idea of ​​consuming something different prevent you from trying, since it is actually very soft meat, and the taste is the same as any other beef taco.

Address: Aguacate 263-209, Romantic Zone, Emiliano Zapata.

Hours: Nightly in the evenings

Mariscos La Tía Ñaña

Mariscos la Tía Ñaña offers one of the most delicious fish tacos you can find. It is a burrito stuffed with marlin that you can accompany with shrimp broth. With two branches, this taqueria dates from 1975 and has been preserved by its customers due to its unmatched seasoning.

Address: Calle Honduras 215, December 5, 48350 Puerto Vallarta.

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.