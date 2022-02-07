Coronavirus in Mexico: Latest news today, February 6

The Ministry of Health (SSa), through the daily technical statement, reported that this Sunday, February 6, 129 deaths and 10,234 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

With such figures, 5,151,525 infections and 309,546 deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationwide.

According to the demographic data of the epidemic, confirmed cases show predominance in women with 51.7 percent. Meanwhile, the overall median age is 39 years.

Colima, Baja California Sur, CDMX, and Nayarit are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases. At the national level, 170,976 active COVID-19 cases are reported.

Since March 2020, the federal administration has registered the total number of infections by place of residence, with which Mexico City has reported 1,268,716, the State of Mexico 486,369, Nuevo León 277,615, Guanajuato 256,259, Jalisco 212,148, Tabasco 183,184, San Luis Potosí 162,681, Puebla 152,911, Veracruz 152,068 and Sonora has presented 151,792.

Regarding hospitalization, the federal agency reported that the occupancy of general beds was reduced by two points to care for patients with complications of COVID-19, standing at 40%; while in the occupancy of beds with ventilators it increased one point, to stand at 27 percent.

Likewise, it was reported that in the last five weeks there was a greater number of infections in people in the age range of 18 to 29 years, placing them as the group most likely to contract the virus, followed by the sector of 30 to 39 years and then from 40 to 49 years old.

In the distribution by sex and age of deaths caused by COVID-19, a predominance of 62% was observed in men. The average age of deaths from coronavirus is 64 years.

Mexico City is in the lead with 54,030 deaths, followed by the State of Mexico (33,694), Jalisco (17,278), Puebla (15,934), Veracruz (15,078), Nuevo León (14,436), Guanajuato (14,102), Baja California (11,559), Sonora (9,735) and Sinaloa (9,330). The set of entities mentioned represents 64.4% of deaths in the country.

