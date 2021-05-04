Coronavirus in Mexico: May 4, 2021 Update

Health authorities in Mexico reported 112 new deaths caused by the COVID-19, and 1,027 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 217,345 and 2,349,900 confirmed cases.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, José Luis Alomía, Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, explained that, between epidemiological week 15 and 16, the contagion curve at the national level maintained a decrease in infections of 13%.

The epidemic at the national level is made up of 20,527 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 20 to May 3 ).

According to data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Tabasco (over 1,000). In contrast, Chiapas, Campeche, and Nayarit have the lowest number of active cases: 115, 106, and 100 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect last Monday and will be in force until May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in “red” (maximum risk); in “green” (low risk) six entities will remain: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; and in “orange” (high risk) six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

There is an 81% reduction in bed occupancy in Mexico (both general care and with ventilators) since the last peak of cases, which represents a 12% bed occupancy in the country.

Of the 29,152 general beds for severe COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, 12% (3,426) are occupied nationwide. According to the health agency, all entities in the country have an occupancy below 30% in general beds reserved for the treatment of coronavirus in Mexico.

Meanwhile, of the 10,193 beds with ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients who require intubation, 15% (1,579) are occupied in the country. The Ssa reported that only Chihuahua and Tabasco have an occupancy between 30% and 49% occupancy.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

On May 2, 139,158 new vaccinations were carried out in Mexico, accumulating 18,471,669 doses applied since December 24, 2020.

However, only 7,792,707 people already have their complete vaccination schedule (the two doses of antigen).

According to the report, 842,990 people from the health sector have received their complete vaccination schedule; also 915,158 teachers and 6,034,559 older adults.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,726 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 405 deaths. This means the city registered three more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government’s report. Currently, the city reports 59 active cases (12 less than the previous day), this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These are according to the National report, however, the State of Jalisco reports 300% more cases than the Federal Government. The State of Jalisco is inconsistent with the release of its current COVID-19 statistics and was not available for the past 24-hours at the time of this report.