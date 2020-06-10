Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to increase; 4,199 new cases and 596 deaths today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Tuesday, June 9, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 124,301 admitted cases. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered at least 14,649 fatalities.

Numbers are reported are not accurate because the Federal Government only reports COVID-19 cases in the public health system. Cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in private hospitals and laboratories are not included in the reported cases.

Yesterday, Jalisco reported cases 4,663 of COVID-19, while the federal government is only reported 2,988 cases in the State. Puerto Vallarta had 462 cases according to the State of Jalisco, the federal government reported 320 cases.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said he was optimistic “despite the regrets” regarding the pandemic ravishing the country, even as he claims Mexico has tamed the coronavirus. He reiterated that it has been possible to flatten the contagion curve, although numbers continue to climb, and thus not saturate the Health system, in addition to expressing his wish that “this nightmare” ends soon.

“I am optimistic, despite the regrets. I think that what Dr. Hugo López-Gatell said here was an achievement. Of course, we do not want anyone to get sick, much less lose their lives, that hurts us a lot, it is very sad, but we have been acting, I would say responsibly and effectively.”

Even as the president announced the government has acted responsibly in the face of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health announced the lifting of more restrictions that were put in place to control the spread of the virus, this on a day that new cases and deaths have increased compared to last week.

One of the most representative examples to resume daily life will be hairdressers and beauty personnel who will be able to offer their work at home as long as they abide by the preventive measures in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, pointed out the General Director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía.

Today’s actions also announce the opening of certain businesses, such as hotels, which will only have a maximum capacity of 25%, and in areas whose economy does not depend on tourism, can only accommodate people who carry out essential activities, such as related to health, mining or construction.

However, “all restaurants and cafes, including those in hotels, must remain closed nationwide. They can only offer take-out service and, in the case of hotels, room service only,” the official explained.

Other places that may be significant for the population due to their implications for mental health and which have already begun to reopen are public parks, which may operate with a maximum capacity of 25% exclusively for physical activities, that is, meetings or picnics may not be held.

During this week, the places that the Ministry of Health has not yet allowed to open are gyms, theaters, churches, shopping malls, and bars. Likewise, large crowds, such as concerts, will still be suspended until further notice.