COVID-19 cases in Jalisco are lowering, Government will announce new measures Friday

The Government of Jalisco reported that the measures implemented to contain COVID-19 infections in the third “emergency button” shutdown, that began last January 15, helped reduce infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus.

“These measures allowed us to get out of this situation of maximum risk as quickly as possible. I want to show you the data of how we closed today in active cases, we managed to drop from levels of about 11,000 active cases to 6,578 today. The decline in active cases also has a direct impact on the number of people hospitalized, we went from levels above 60% to 46.5% hospital occupancy today,” the Governor said.

He added that now Jalisco occupies the lowest position in the rate of infections and deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in the country, as well as the rate of positivity that went from 50 to 26 percent.

The State, he said, is the sixth state in the country with the lowest rate of accumulated cases, ranking below the national average, and it is the ninth state with the lowest mortality rate in Mexico, also below the national average. The current numbers allowed the Federal Government to move Jalisco from ‘Red Alert’ to ‘Orange Alert’, once notch lower on the Government’s warning scale for COVID-19 infections by State.

“We have been able to significantly reduce the serious increase in the number of deaths in our state. There was a week in which we had 675 deaths. Today, in the last week we were able to drop to 101,” he said.

On Friday at 1:00 p.m. the State government will release their plan on how they will manage COVID-19 for the entirety of 2021.

“Starting tomorrow a new stage for our state begins. We are going to present the plan that will define how we are going to move forward throughout the year. We want to give certainty to the population, we want everyone to know how we are going to be able to move forward with our activities by lowering the level of risk and creating clear rules that we must all apply and respect,” he said.