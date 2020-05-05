COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta expected to peak May 12-15

Between May 12 and 15 the peak of coronavirus infections could occur in Puerto Vallarta, according to Dr. Armando Pérez Oliva, head of the Eighth Sanitary Region.

According to the latest report from the Federal Government, until this Puerto Vallarta occupies third place in the state for infections with 74 cases 69. The Federal Government reports 447 confirmed cases in the State of Jalisco, while the state reports 580 cases. The discrepancy is that the Federal Government does not accept test results from private laboratories.

So that the number of infections does not exceed what was expected, Dr. Pérez Oliva emphasizes, it is necessary to continue with the sanitary measures and stay at home.

“Avoid contact with other people, because if not, the number of infections will rise week by week,” said the doctor.

The relaxation of social distancing could be an important factor for increases in cases, added Dr. Pérez Oliva, who called on citizens not to let their guard down and stay home, apply healthy distance and constant and effective handwashing to avoid more infections.

In addition to occupying third place in infections in the state, Puerto Vallarta also occupies second place in deaths with six, only preceded by Guadalajara, which now registers nine.