COVID-19 in Jalisco increases 37% in the last week after mask mandate is lifted

Since the Government of Jalisco eliminated the mask mandate, COVID infections have increased by 37% in the State.

After more than two years of the pandemic, on May 10 the use of face masks in public and private places became optional. The sanitary measure was only maintained in public transport and in hospitals.

From that date and until yesterday, May 18, COVID cases have grown by 37% when compared to the same number of days prior to the announcement of the relaxation of the measure.

From May 10, the date on which the mask was no longer mandatory in Jalisco, until May 18, 917 cases of COVID has been registered. In the same period prior to the announcement, there were 671 cases.

Even when compared to two weeks before the announcement, the increase in infections is 79%, since 504 infections were reported from April 22 to 30.

The previous numbers are in accordance with the information cuts released daily by the Jalisco Health Secretariat.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN