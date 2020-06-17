COVID-19 mobile hospital built in Mexico will serve patients in the U.S.

The Trayfler company from Oaxaca, Mexico, and a team of almost 150 workers and 100 engineers collaborated in the construction of the first mobile hospital by the company.

The trailer is made up of 12 beds, an operating room and an infirmary in an expandable trailer that will attend to COVID-19 patients in the United States.

The unit left yesterday from the municipality of Tlalixtac de Cabrera bound for Florida, United States. It is the first of 17 units with this type of technology that will be sent to different areas of the United States to expand health coverage, thanks to an international tender won by Trayfler.

Julio Fernández, director of the company, presented the adapted mobile hospital as an intensive care unit and which could also serve as a complete operating room, with a sanitation area for medical personnel and medical equipment.

The director stated that this innovation is not inaccessible to the federal or state governments of Mexico, in fact, they are already waiting for a response from government officials in Mexico.

“We have made a presentation to the Mexican government of our creation, we made it to the President of the Republic Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and to those responsible for the Institute of Health for Welfare ( Insabi ), and they are reviewing the possibility of acquiring some units to serve the health contingency due to COVID-19 in Mexico with this type of high-tech mobile hospitals,” he explained.

He also explained that the hospital has its own electric generator and a medical compressor that delivers air to patients who need oxygenation. It also has specialized heating areas and ultraviolet light.

“The unit is shielded to prevent contagion because it has ultraviolet light equipment and has a filter for bacteria,” he explained.

The prototype was requested by the Emergency Management Unit of the Florida High Specialty Hospital and it has the certifications required for usage in the US, including the approval of the United States National Guard.

Fernández explained that although there were some imported materials used for the construction, the patent is 100% Mexican.

The project was advised by doctors who verified its construction, together with electronics engineers from the North American Army, who made sure that it met the specifications they required.

Originally published on Mexico News Blog