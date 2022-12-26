COVID rebound: 40% of COVID-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta are positive

Currently, four out of 10 people who take a Covid 19 test in the state Health Sector test positive, as revealed by the director of the Eighth Sanitary Region of the Ministry of Cheers Jalisco, Jaime Álvarez Zayas.

Questioned in this regard, the doctor based in Puerto Vallarta, explained that so far this month there have been 74 positive cases of Covid 19, of which “fortunately they have been outpatients, that is, they have not required hospitalization.”. These are only tests that are completed with the state health system and do not include private laboratories or home tests. Actual COVID-19 cases are expected to be much higher than government reports.

Recent cases can be attributed to people who are not vaccinated or those who have lowered their guard in their biosecurity measures, hence the use of face masks in closed or non-ventilated spaces must be maintained preventively. Mexico also lacks the booster programs that many other countries offer and are still working through its first two original vaccine shots while other countries have done initial vaccinations and at least two boosters.

Álvarez Zayas added, since last December 19, the date that the rapid detection module for the coronavirus began to operate again in Puerto Vallarta during this sixth wave of COVID, four out of 10 diagnoses have been positive for SARS-CoV2.

The director of the Eighth Sanitary Region called to maintain preventive care and, in case of suspicion of contagion, go for the test and isolate yourself to avoid further contagion.

“Let’s remember that the pandemic is not over yet and we must maintain biosecurity measures preventively,” Álvarez Zayas reiterated.

Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.

Trending news on PVDN