Crocodile Captured in Marina Vallarta Streets by Green Patrol

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Members of the Green Patrol from the Citizen Security Police Station in Puerto Vallarta successfully captured a crocodile measuring just over three meters in length that had ventured onto the streets of Marina Vallarta.

The swift intervention unfolded during a routine patrol by officers of unit PV-314 at the intersection of Albatros and Pelícanos streets. To their surprise, they encountered the reptile right in the middle of a public street. Responding swiftly to the situation at hand, the officers cordoned off the area and promptly called for assistance from the Firefighters and . . .

