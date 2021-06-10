Cruise recovery will be faster than expected: Royal Caribbean

After 15 months of a total stoppage in the cruise industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, next week cruises will restart in Mexico with the arrival of a Royal Caribbean vessel to Cozumel, beginning the road to recovery, which is expected to be faster than anticipated.

Alberto Muñoz, vice president of the company for Latin America and the Caribbean, said that in the last three weeks a large number of reservations have been registered and it is expected that this will continue in the coming days.

We will start the cruises with an average occupancy of 50 percent, respecting the protocols established by the authorities and giving an adequate experience to the passenger, but given the great demand we have, we will recover 100 percent at the beginning of next year, said the executive.

“We expect a strong revival, with a large rebound, because there are many people who are eager for us to announce the return of cruises and to make a rescheduling of their trips,” he commented.

Muñoz explained that the cruises that will arrive in the Mexican Caribbean will be from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral.

In this reactivation, arriving in Cozumel means that it will be the first destination in Latin America that we will operate, he said.

Regarding its operations in the Pacific of the country, the manager said that its reactivation will be in November, leaving from Los Angeles to Ensenada and Puerto Vallarta, among other destinations.

“This is the moment we are waiting for after 15 months of being without operations, despite the fact that we started in Singapore in December, the activity of the following days is the great return of Royal Caribbean”, emphasized Muñoz.

Alberto Muñoz, Vice President of Royal Caribbean for Latin America and the Caribbean reported that operations will begin with six ships and by the end of August there will be 12 ships in use.

Given this growth, they hope that by 2022 they will have the entire fleet in operation, which is 26 vessels.