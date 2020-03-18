Cruise ship turned away from Asia ports amid coronavirus fears will dock in Puerto Vallarta

Holland America Line said Tuesday it will bring the Westerdam cruise ship to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, instead of Juneau after it had been turned away from several Asian ports over the coronavirus.

The company, in a statement, said the decision on where to dock the Westerdam was reassessed after it announced plans to halt operation of its ships for 30 days amid port closures and travel restrictions surrounding COVID-19.

Holland America planned to dock the ship in Juneau for a few weeks starting around the end of March.

You may be interested in: Mexico has been timid in its Coronavirus response

The ship left the Philippines this month with no passengers and has about 700 crew or contract staff on board who tested negative for the coronavirus in mid-February, the company said.

One passenger from the Westerdam tested positive for the virus but has since been cleared after the result was determined to be false.

View Original Source