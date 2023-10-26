Dance Up 2023: Puerto Vallarta Prepares for a Cultural Revolution in Dance and Urban Arts

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — In a groundbreaking move aimed at fostering community growth and professional training for local artists in the realm of dance and urban dance, the Municipal Institute for Youth Care (IMAJ) and the Association of Dancers of Puerto Vallarta jointly announced the staging of Dance Up 2023. This pivotal event will unfold over the weekend of October 28 and 29, providing a platform for budding and seasoned artists alike.
IMAJ coordinator Bryan Rodríguez Bernal, flanked by Andric Cuitláhuac García Infante and Jafet Samuel Miranda Castillo, as well as ballet instructor . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.