Dance Up 2023: Puerto Vallarta Prepares for a Cultural Revolution in Dance and Urban Arts

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — In a groundbreaking move aimed at fostering community growth and professional training for local artists in the realm of dance and urban dance, the Municipal Institute for Youth Care (IMAJ) and the Association of Dancers of Puerto Vallarta jointly announced the staging of Dance Up 2023. This pivotal event will unfold over the weekend of October 28 and 29, providing a platform for budding and seasoned artists alike.

IMAJ coordinator Bryan Rodríguez Bernal, flanked by Andric Cuitláhuac García Infante and Jafet Samuel Miranda Castillo, as well as ballet instructor . . .

