VACATION RENTALS

Daylight saving time 2022: When do you have to turn your clock back in Mexico?

August 19, 2022
, ,

This year the change to summer time occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 3, 2022, the day Mexicans set clocks forward one hour. This obligation has been criticized by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the point of proposing to eliminate it, although it has . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms