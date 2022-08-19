Mexico’s President complains about US travel warnings in Mexico ‘Do we send notices for shootings?’

The Federal Government of Mexico does not issue alerts for Mexicans to not travel to the United States when violent acts occur, President López Obrador complained after the travel warnings issued by the United States in response to recent violence in several Mexican states.
The president insisted that the wave of violence that Mexico experienced in recent days is nothing more than propaganda spread by his adversaries that have reached abroad and have caused the United States to act on it.
“They make a national scandal [when violence occurs in Mexico], it’s propaganda, also in the media, even in the United States,” he commented and questioned the alerts issued by the US government in several states of Mexico.
“How many unfortunate acts of violence are there in the United States, assaults, shootings, did we hear? Do we send notices, warnings, to Mexicans not to travel to the United States, to certain states? No, because we are also facing, at the same time, a political campaign of the adversaries”, he insisted.
The United States Department of State updated this Wednesday its “travel alert” recommendation in which it discloses the risks that, in its opinion, a traveler could face when visiting Mexico.
To determine the danger of a state, -and therefore the possible risk to avoid-, the Department of State classifies by levels from 1 to 4, where the first calls to exercise normal precautions, the second to increase caution, the third to reconsider traveling and the fourth to not travel to a certain destination.
Currently, the US State Department catalogs as the most dangerous the entities of Colima – where car burnings took place this Friday after the arrest of the leader of ‘Los Mezcales ‘ – Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas, for high levels of active crime and kidnapping.
While it asks to reconsider trips, that is, it classifies as level 3, to Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, and Sonora, four of which registered attacks last week.
