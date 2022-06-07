Dengue infections drop to zero in the Puerto Vallarta

Due to the prevention work carried out throughout the year, a substantial decrease in infections and deaths from Dengue has been achieved in the North Coast-Sierra Accidental region, according to the Secretary of Health Jalisco.

“We have a 96.6 percent reduction in cases out of an 85 percent reduction in deaths from Dengue throughout the state of Jalisco,” reported Jaime Álvarez Zayas, head of the Eighth Sanitary Region, who adds that in the Puerto Vallarta region, “To date we do not have a single confirmed case of Dengue.”

And it is that the coordination and joint work between the state and the municipalities continue and is carried out constantly, added Álvarez Zayas.

“Every Thursday we are carrying out a day of massive elimination of hatcheries, we have already had around six in different colonies,” he added.

The coordination uses personnel from Public Services and the SSJ to form brigade members that work throughout the city so that together they can carry out the massive elimination of breeding sites, “plus all the work we do of decacharrization, nebulization, and elimination of larvae,” he added.

So far this year, more than 3,470 tons of empty containers and flower pots have been removed by brigades from Vallarta homes that would serve as breeding sites for the Aedes Aegypti fly and in the surrounding areas of Puerto Vallarta, the sum almost reaches 8,000.

