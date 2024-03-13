Despite Travel Alerts from the US, Spring Breakers Arrive in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Despite the recent travel alert issued by the United States Department of State cautioning American citizens about spring trips to Mexico, including areas in Jalisco, local tourism in Puerto Vallarta appears unaffected. Martín Rodríguez Félix, president of the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies (AMAV) in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, reports that the advisory has not deterred the influx of young travelers to the popular vacation destination. Approximately 8,000 university students are expected to arrive for their spring break festivities.