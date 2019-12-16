Diana Villamonte Stars in ‘Beyond Motown’ and ‘Whitney & Tina’

Diana Villamonte continues to skyrocket to fame in both Vallarta and beyond. A native of Panama, this beautiful young woman possesses all the attributes of a rising star in entertainment. Her singing is absolutely breathtaking. Her stage presence is phenomenal! In the last three years, she has captivated Puerto Vallarta audiences with her extraordinary talent!

Act2PV hit the jackpot with Diana Villamonte. Diana was the runner-up on ‘The Voice of Vallarta’ and last season’s runner-up on the national show, ‘The Voice of Mexico’. Danny Mininni, Act II’s owner, recognized Diana’s tremendous potential and entertainment producer, Alfonso Lopez, has helped put together shows for Diana. Her ‘Motown and Beyond,’ ‘Tina Turner, Simply the Best’ and ‘Whitney Houston: I Will Always Love You’ were all hugely successful shows.

Diana Villamonte returns to Act2PV for her 3rd season with an all-new ‘Beyond Motown’ performed every Monday at 7:30 pm and ‘Whitney & Tina’ on Friday’s at 5 pm, which debuts this Friday, Dec 20th. ‘Beyond Motown’ features songs by The Supremes, Michael Jackson, Queen, The Temptations, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Alicia Keys, and MANY more.

‘Whitney & Tina’ is an exciting new musical tribute to legends, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner. With her powerhouse voice and infectious personality, Diana is the perfect singer to take on the iconic Whitney, as well as the energetic and dynamic Tina Turner, with whom she shares an uncanny resemblance. In this new production, Diana combines the energy and talent of these two stars in a blockbuster performance that is sure to impress audiences and bring new musical magic to the stage!

Diana Villamonte is one of the most talented entertainers that has ever crossed the Act2PV stage. Performing to sold-out crowds, Diana continues to win the hearts of old and new fans alike. Her shows this season are a MUST-SEE in Puerto Vallarta. Tickets are available at www.act2pv.com.

TripAdvisor ★★★★★ Diana Villamonte at Act 2 … SIMPLY INCREDIBLE!! “If you haven’t gone to Act 2 to see Diana Villamonte in either of her tribute shows, -Tina Turner and/or -Motown and Beyond, you simply MUST put them on your list of things to do while visiting Puerto Vallarta!! We attended the Tina Turner tribute show last week and were blown away by Diana’s talent and energy. We didn’t want the show to end!! … There are few performers that can rival the likes of Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin … but Diana can give them ALL a run for their money!!”

TripAdvisor ★★★★★ Fiercely Talented Singing Sensation Diana Villamonte Dazzles in Puerto Vallarta! “Just when we thought what dazzled us most about Puerto Vallarta was its lush mountain landscapes, sparkling blue waters and rich art scene – we discovered another jewel just as brilliant! Remember the name Diana Villamonte, because she’s one of the most talented and electrifying new singing sensations to come along in a while! This young Panamanian beauty has apparently been slaying audiences most nights in a variety of themed-performances at the Red Room Cabaret. Not only is she a powerfully gifted singer, Ms. Villamonte is a natural and captivating stage performer. How best to describe her talent? Let’s just say that when she pays tribute to such iconic powerhouses as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Etta James, Donna Summer and Shirley Bassey, you’re virtually just as enamored by her performance of the songs as you are by the originators! Having stumbled upon this gem of a talent at what has to be Puerto Vallarta’s hottest and most prolific entertainment venue, we left eager to follow the career of a star who seems destined to skyrocket to fame.”