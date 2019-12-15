Bohemia Viva’s 3rd Annual Christmas Concert ‘Spirit and JOY’

Bohemia Viva invites everyone to enter a Christmassy, fun world of color, bright lights and Holiday classics on Sunday, Dec. 22nd. and Monday, Dec. 23rd for four shows only at The Palm Cabaret. Join the sing-a-long and musical joy ride that’s sure to get the audience inspired by yuletide melodies in both English and Spanish.

Bohemia Viva’s Christmas wish is for this show to continue to be a yearly tradition in Puerto Vallarta. For all those who would like to share in the joy and love that Holidays bring, you’ll want to make this part of your Christmas celebration. And what a wonderful way to share in the positive, hopeful mood of the season as the New Year is about to begin.

Bohemia Viva’s, ‘Spirit and JOY’, shares the heartfelt love and warmth of the season through the beauty of music. You’ll enjoy the messages that the songs carry and the atmosphere Bohemia Viva creates through their very special evening of Christmas joy! The gorgeous harmonies of Luis and Andrea along with their genuine warmth and entertaining stories draws in the audience and makes this show a night to remember!

Due to the show’s popularity, ‘Spirit and JOY’ will be performed on Dec, 22nd and Dec, 23rd. at 6.30 PM and at 8:30 PM. These four shows are likely to fill up fast, so it is recommended to reserve in advance on The Palm’s webpage: http://thepalmcabaret.com or at the Box Office in Olas Altas 508. Zona Romantica. (Old Town) P. 322 222 0200

Celebrate the holiday season with Bohemia Viva and spend a festive time hearing and singing along with some of your favorite holiday songs!