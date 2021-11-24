Didi receives authorization to operate in Puerto Vallarta

The government of Jalisco today granted Didi the authorization to immediately provide its transportation services to citizens and tourists in Puerto Vallarta.

The permit came to the top officials of Didi from the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, after the head of the Ministry of Transportation ( SETRAN ), Diego Monraz Villaseñor, has ensured that the company complied with all the requested guidelines.

“After fulfilling the requirement of the law, the Didi transport network company is authorized to provide the passenger transfer service on demand through mobile applications exclusively for the municipality of Puerto Vallarta,” says the official statement released this Tuesday morning by the Government of Jalisco.

The permission granted to Didi corresponds to the period from November 16, 2021, to November 16, 2022, and it specifies that “said platform may provide the service with all legal conditions and with security guarantees for the users and operators”.

Enrique Alfaro Ramírez celebrated Didi’s arrival in Puerto Vallarta as he said the inhabitants and tourists will be the biggest beneficiaries by having a new transportation option in addition to the existing ones such as conventional taxis and UBER.

“What we want is for Vallarta and the cities of Jalisco to have transportation alternatives, for our cities to have intensive use of technology to improve our quality of life, but we want all of this to take place in a process of order and respect for our legal framework. As the company assumed the responsibility of assuming that path, we reached that agreement to have Didi in addition to UBER ”, explained the Governor.

Richard Farr, National Director of Didi Mexico Operations, thanked the support of the state and municipal authorities of Puerto Vallarta and welcomed the company reaching this important region of the Mexican Pacific.

“It is a great achievement internally for the Didi company, to be able to leverage technology and to improve mobility in Puerto Vallarta… Part of our value proposition is to offer accessible and safe services for passengers and drivers who use the platform… we have more than 20 security functions that will be available to all users who use the service in Puerto Vallarta ”.

The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Michel, said that the fact that today there is another company competing for users will force other service providers to lower their prices, with the general population being the biggest beneficiaries.

After receiving this good news, the Didi company must register with the State Registry of Mobility and Transport both the drivers who will provide transport services and the vehicles they will use.

The document also specifies that the authorization is exclusive for those drivers who are already registered in the registry as drivers of the platform and it was clarified that the law allows a driver-partner to work on one or more platforms at the same time, so those who already worked on another platform may have the opportunity to join Didi.

As a preventive measure, authorized cars will be issued a QR-type hologram for identification, while drivers will be given a toxicological test and will be issued an identification badge at some offices that are about to open their doors in Puerto Vallarta.

