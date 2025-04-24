Dollar Slide Sustains Peso’s Rally as Traders Weigh U.S.–China Frictions and Mexican Data

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso extended its weekly advance on Thursday, finishing at 19.5809 per U.S. dollar, its strongest close of the month, after the greenback retreated broadly in global markets. The session’s low of 19.5611 left the currency within sight of October’s multi-month floor, while the day’s high of 19.6407 underscored lingering volatility.

The peso’s tail-wind came from another leg down in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which fell 0.62 % to 99.29, its weakest level in . . .