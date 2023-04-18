Don’t Panic! 7.9 Earthquake Scheduled in Puerto Vallarta Tomorrow for National Drill

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – This Wednesday, April 19, Puerto Vallarta will participate in the First National Earthquake Drill of 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Puerto Vallarta will take part in this drill since it’s located in a risk area due to earthquakes, and as in each one of the points where the preventive measure will be carried out, there will be a specific hypothesis.

The objective of carrying out a drill is to invite public and private institutions to participate in order to create awareness among the population on how to react to an emergency.

In Jalisco, the hypothesis of a magnitude 7.9 earthquake with an epicenter 30 kilometers from the municipality of Tolimán, caused by the subduction of the Rivera plate under the American plate, similar to the one that occurred on June 3, 1932, will be followed.

According to information from Civil Protection, the significant effects of an earthquake with an epicenter close to the one suggested for the first National Drill 2023 would not only bring massive destruction to Puerto Vallarta, but also the municipalities of Tolimán, Tuxcacuesco, Autlán de Navarro, Casimiro Castillo, El Grullo, El Limón , Ejutla, Ayutla, Zapotitlán de Vadillo, Tonaya, San Gabriel, Zapotlán el Grande, Zapotiltic, Villa Purificación, Unión de Tula, Cuautitlán de García Barragán and the coastal municipalities of La Huerta, Tomatlán, Cihuatlán, in addition to effects on the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara (ZMG) in the Central region, and the Altos Sur, Ciénega, Valles, Laguna, and Sierra de Amula regions, and moderate affectations in the rest of the regions of the state.

In accordance with the Civil Protection Law of the State of Jalisco, agencies of the state public administration and municipal governments are required to carry out at least two evacuation drills per year.

In Puerto Vallarta, you can expect to hear earthquake sirens and witness all government buildings, and participating private sector buildings, and families, evacuating their buildings, offices, and homes. You may also witness the mobilization of police, fire, and medical teams practicing first response as part of the drill.

Last year, an earthquake actually shook Puerto Vallarta, causing some minor damage, just as a scheduled earthquake drill was finishing.