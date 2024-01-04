Dos Bocas Refinery in Tabasco Set to Produce 243 Thousand Barrels of Oil per Day from January 31

Dos Bocas, Tabasco - In a recent announcement, the General Director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Octavio Romero Oropeza, disclosed that the Olmeca refinery located in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, is poised to commence production at a significant scale, with an initial output of 243 thousand barrels of oil per day starting January 31.

This milestone was unveiled during a press conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where Oropeza presented a graph illustrating the refinery's projected growth. According to the data shared, the Olmeca refinery is expected to ramp up production to approximately 320 . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.