Double whammy: Two potential tropical storms expected to bring intense rains to Puerto Vallarta

Two potential tropical storms could bring intense rains, winds, and waves to Puerto Vallarta over the weekend and early next week. These rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, and floods in low-lying areas.

On Saturday, newly developed Tropical Storm Lester could make landfall on the coast of Guerrero, it will generate intense rains in Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Oaxaca; as well as strong winds and high waves on the coast. It is expected that the circulation of the system will cause humidity to be dragged towards the center and west of the country.

During Saturday and Sunday, the second zone of instability with a high probability of cyclonic development will be located southwest of the coast of Jalisco, will continue to intensify, and could evolve into a tropical cyclone, and it is expected to move parallel to the coast of Jalisco, heading towards the south of the Baja California Peninsula on Monday. These conditions will lead to very heavy rains at intense points, strong winds, and high waves in Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Sinaloa, and Baja California Sur. If development continues, the storm will take on the name of Tropical Storm Madeline.

During the next 72 hours, low-pressure channels over the Sierra Madre Occidental, the center, northeast, east, and southeast of the country, the monsoon trough on the coast of the Mexican South Pacific, and the tropical wave (Num. 27) will cross the east, center, and south of the national territory, coupled with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea and unstable upper air will produce heavy to very heavy rains in the northeast, west, east, center, south, and southeast of Mexico.

What to expect over the weekend

Saturday, September 17:

Intense rains with localized torrential rains (150 to 250 mm): Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero

Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero Very strong rains with intense localized rains (75 to 150 mm) : Jalisco , Oaxaca and Chiapas.

: , Oaxaca and Chiapas. Heavy rains with very strong localized (50 to 75 mm) : Nayarit, Puebla and Veracruz.

: Nayarit, Puebla and Veracruz. Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h: coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán and Colima.

coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán and Colima. Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: coasts of Jalisco and Oaxaca.

coasts of and Oaxaca. Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas. Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: coasts of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Sunday, September 18:

Very strong rains with intense localized rains (75 to 150 mm) : Nayarit, Jalisco , Colima and Michoacán.

: Nayarit, , Colima and Michoacán. Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas. Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: coasts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco .

coasts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit and . Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h : coasts of Colima and Michoacán.

: coasts of Colima and Michoacán. Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h : Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas. Waves from 2 to 4 meters high : Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco .

: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit and . Waves from 1 to 2 meters high: coasts of Colima and Michoacán.

Monday, September 19:

Very strong rains with intense localized rains (75 to 150 mm) : Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima.

: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, and Colima. Heavy rains with very strong localized storms (50 to 75 mm) : Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Chiapas.

: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Chiapas. Intervals of showers with strong localized rains (25 to 50 mm) : Sonora, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Morelos and Campeche.

: Sonora, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Morelos and Campeche. Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h : coasts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco .

: coasts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit and . Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h : coasts of Colima and Michoacán.

: coasts of Colima and Michoacán. Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h : Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas. Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco.

