Dozens of Plastic Bags Containing Human Remains Discovered in Jalisco

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The discovery of human remains in plastic bags in a ravine in Zapopan, Jalisco has shocked the local community and sparked an investigation by the authorities. The macabre discovery was made on Tuesday, April 18th, after a call to 911 alerted the Jalisco authorities about a foul odor emanating from the area.
Upon arriving at the scene, municipal police cordoned off the area and worked in coordination with personnel from the Jalisciense Institute of Forensic Sciences to collect evidence and fill out the Approved Police Report. So far, 15 plastic bags containing human remains have been found, although it is believed that the number could increase as the investigation continues.
Local media reports suggest that the bags were wrapped with transparent tape and contained three heads and two torsos. However, this information has not been confirmed by the authorities, who are still carrying out investigations to determine the causes of death, the number of victims, and their gender.
The remains will be transferred to the amphitheater of the metropolis where legal doctors will carry out the corresponding opinions. This will enable the authorities to identify the victims and begin the process of bringing those responsible for this gruesome crime to justice.
The discovery has shocked the local community and highlights the ongoing issue of violence in the region. Jalisco has been plagued by violence in recent years, with drug cartels and organized crime groups vying for control of the territory.
In response to the discovery, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation file to capture those responsible for this heinous crime. At present, there are no records of detainees, but the authorities are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and bring some sense of closure to the victims’ families.
