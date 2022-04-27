Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination center opens in Puerto Vallarta for nationals and foreigners

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) opened a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination center in Puerto Vallarta.
The director of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 170, Dr. Juan Gilberto Romero Jiménez, explained that this strategy was implemented mainly so that, from the comfort of the car, nationals and foreigners over 18 years of age can access the biological.
“Being a coastal city, high temperatures are recorded. The fact of receiving the vaccine from the car offers greater comfort, with the car air conditioning and without being exposed to the sun,” said Romero Jiménez.
He also mentioned that there is a significant presence of the foreign community, who in many cases are over 60 years of age, so going in their car makes it easier for them to travel if they require booster doses.
“Remember that we are applying first, second, and booster doses to those over 18 years of age. And in the case of people over 60 who have completed their primary scheme, also the second booster dose,” the doctor said.
The module is located at 2880 Francisco Medina Ascencio Boulevard, in the Walmart parking lot. The schedule is from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., until April 30.
Finally, the doctor reminded that for the application of the vaccine, it is only necessary to go with official identification and asks the population to continue hygiene measures to avoid contagion by Covid 19, such as frequent hand washing, use of face masks correctly, and healthy distance to avoid the risk of getting sick.
