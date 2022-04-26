The vacation period in Puerto Vallarta meets expectations

The Holy Week and Easter holiday period met the expectations set for Puerto Vallarta, since hotel occupancy values ​​and economic spillovers were achieved at pre-pandemic levels, highlighted the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen.

He pointed out that in Holy Week the average hotel occupancy was 92.57 percent, while in Easter Week it was 83.29 percent, so the average percentage for the period was 88.93 percent. During Easter Week, the best days were Friday with 90% and Saturday with 90.75%.

The official indicated that in general, 2022 has been a good tourist year for the destination and the recent vacation period made it possible to achieve goals, since during Holy Week there were again days with hotels at full capacity.

“We had full beaches, a lot of activity in the tourist strip, like the one we have had in previous years, and all of that is beneficial for the municipality,” he said.

He added that during Easter Week a great movement was maintained, “perhaps not with such a high hotel occupancy, but definitely with an excellent economic benefit, since the various tourist service providers had a very good demand.”

To this, he said, we must add the presence in both weeks of a large number of cruise passengers who also hired various tourist tours and made purchases in businesses.

