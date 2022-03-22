Early morning house fire leaves two dead and three injured in Puerto Vallarta

Early this Tuesday, elements of the Civil Protection and Fire Department in Puerto Vallarta, responded to the report of a fire at a house located in the Vista al Mar neighborhood, where two deaths were reported and three people injured.

The report was received at 2:02 a.m. on March 22 and immediately the firefighters and paramedics arrived on location, 718 Calle Habana, under the supervision of Commander Gerardo Alonzo Castillón. The three-story house fire is suspected to have started in a 4X4 meter storage room.

In order to enter to control and extinguish the fire, it was necessary to carry out a forced entry with heavy equipment, and two people were rescued, an older adult of about 91 years who was unconscious on the second floor of the house, with smoke inhalation injuries, and on the third floor, a woman also injured, who was extracted using an extension ladder, who was transferred by paramedics to the Regional Hospital.

A male who was found outside the property, who had third-degree burns on 90 percent of his body, had already been treated and taken to the same hospital.

After controlling the fire and carrying out cooling and material removal maneuvers, with the support of heavy machinery provided by the Municipal Public Works Department, once the risks were eliminated, the personnel entered the building to carry out a verification, finding the bodies of two people, a man and a woman.

Elements from units PC-11, B-85, B-17, B-87, B-57 and B-72 of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters participated in these tasks, as well as unit PC-U191 of the Unit Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department (UEPCBJ).

