Emergency Landing of PIPER PA24 in Lake Chapala Results in Minor Injuries

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A PIPER PA24 aircraft made an emergency landing in Lake Chapala on Tuesday morning due to an unexpected engine stoppage. Both crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued with minor injuries, thanks to the swift response of the local authorities.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m., causing a stir in the surrounding area. Both the Port Authority and the Chapala Fire Department were quick to respond, ensuring the safety of the two occupants.

Despite the sudden engine failure, the crew managed to safely guide the plane into the . . .