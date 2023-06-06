US Imposes More Sanctions on Jalisco Cartel Members Involved in Drug and Arms Trafficking

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a robust effort to impede illicit operations and cross-border criminal activities, the United States has announced sanctions against two high-ranking officers of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) involved in high-caliber firearms trafficking from the US, as well as fuel theft and drug trafficking.

The sanctions were announced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Treasury Department. In addition to the two CJNG operatives, OFAC also imposed sanctions on an individual and a Mexican entity believed to be facilitating money laundering for the CJNG.

Targeting . . .