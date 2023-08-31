Enduring Relationship Between Mexico and the United States Remains Unbroken Despite Security and Political Concerns

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Despite the tumultuous political landscape and security concerns, the enduring relationship between Mexico and the United States remains unbroken, emphasized Fernando Garcia de Llano, the President of the American Chamber of Guadalajara.

He affirmed, “The bond between Mexico and the United States is indomitable. This is not just a partnership; it's a brotherhood. Our connections, especially in trade, investment, and bilateral exchanges, are so deep-rooted that they transcend administrative shifts.”

While Garcia de Llano acknowledged the US Consulate's alerts advising against visits to Jalisco due to safety concerns, he . . .

