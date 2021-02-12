Enrique De Allende and Kim Kuzma Bring “Be My Valentine” Dinner Show to The Grill at CK

Vallarta favorites, Kim Kuzma and Enrique De Allende will present a special evening of music on Sunday, February 14th. Enjoy the ‘Be My Valentine’ Dinner Show at The Grill at CK/ Coco’s Kitchen on this celebrated night.

Kim Kuzma and Enrique de Allende, along with Derek Carkner on the piano, will perform ‘Music from the Heart.’

Vallarta’s popular Diva of Song, Kim Kuzma has been entertaining audiences for 17 years with her creative ‘live’ musical shows at The Palm Cabaret and other popular locations.

Enrique’s extraordinary vocals and heartfelt performances continue to garner him fans in Vallarta and beyond. Born in Mexico, Enrique de Allende has been singing and performing all his life. Majoring in music at college, he continued to study with the renowned Seth Riggs and more recently with the internationally famous musician/director David Foster.

Having heard Kim and Enrique perform together, I can guarantee that this is a show you don’t want to miss. The musical duo create magic when they take the stage together.

The Grill at CK/Coco’s Kitchen is the perfect location for an outdoor, socially distanced musical event, at only 30% capacity.

I encourage you to share this very special evening of dining and music with Kim Kuzma and Enrique De Allende. This is the perfect night to share with friends or with your very special someone.

Spend Valentine’s Day with some of Vallarta’s finest musicians in an evening celebrating love and friendship.

Doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 8 pm. The Dinner/Show is $1200 pesos per person. For reservations call 322 223 0373. The Grill at CK/Coco’s Kitchen is located at Pulpito 122 in P.V.