Environmental Groups Petition the City of Puerto Vallarta to Demand a Pause in New Building Permits

July 23, 2023
,

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Water wars ignite in paradise! As Puerto Vallarta's precious aquifers dry up, Environmental Groups rally against the construction boom and petition the city to stop issuing new building permits. Will their plea quench the city's thirst, or will the all-powerful development companies and greed continue to win? Keep reading to find out more!

In a strongly worded letter to municipal, regional, and federal officials, including Puerto Vallarta's Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez and delegates from environmental and climate organizations, various regional environmental groups have demanded a halt to new building permits due to the city's ongoing water scarcity crisis. The call to action highlights concerns over the pace and planning of urban development and its adverse effects on local water resources.

