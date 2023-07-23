Intense rain causes damage in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A city or a river? Storm transforms streets into streams, sweeps cars away, collapsed shopping center roof, and even crocodiles roaming the streets in Puerto Vallarta. Keep reading to get the full extent of Saturday's catastrophic storm.

Saturday's tempestuous weather unleashed mayhem in Puerto Vallarta, leaving an extensive trail of destruction in its wake. The storm, which began Saturday afternoon, led to substantial flooding, causing havoc across the city and its surrounding areas.

