Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, July 25, 2023: Tuesday’s Mixed Weather Outlook for Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Residents and visitors should expect a mixed bag this Tuesday. The weather will be generally warm, with a high reaching up to 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day. However, a low of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) is expected to cool things off a bit in the evening and overnight.
An umbrella would be a handy accessory for the day as rain is in the forecast. A fairly high chance of precipitation, pegged at 78%, is expected throughout the day, with cloud cover staying at a thick 100%. However, as . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.