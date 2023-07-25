Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, July 25, 2023: Tuesday’s Mixed Weather Outlook for Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Residents and visitors should expect a mixed bag this Tuesday. The weather will be generally warm, with a high reaching up to 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day. However, a low of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) is expected to cool things off a bit in the evening and overnight.

An umbrella would be a handy accessory for the day as rain is in the forecast. A fairly high chance of precipitation, pegged at 78%, is expected throughout the day, with cloud cover staying at a thick 100%. However, as . . .

