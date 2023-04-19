Evacuation Drill in Puerto Vallarta Highlights Importance of Earthquake Preparation

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Today’s macro drill conducted by the State and municipal government of Puerto Vallarta showcased the importance of being prepared for natural disasters, particularly earthquakes.
In less than 5 minutes, the official buildings of the State and municipal Government in Puerto Vallarta were evacuated, ensuring the safety of the people inside.
The drill began at 11:00 a.m. when the sound system sirens sounded in each of the units, signaling the start of the evacuation. Unlike previous drills, the tsunami early warning system was not used, focusing solely on earthquake preparedness. Although some people claim that the sirens were scheduled to sound but failed.
The orderly manner in which people left the buildings and reached their previously identified meeting point was a testament to the importance of earthquake preparation. It only took just over 4 minutes to evacuate public buildings such as the Municipal Administrative Unit, the Municipal DIF System, and the Municipal Presidency.
Adrián Eliseo Bobadilla García, second commander of the State Civil Protection and Fire Unit based in Puerto Vallarta, praised the drill as a good exercise, adding that they are currently collecting data to have all the information they need for future drills.
This macro drill serves as a reminder that earthquakes can strike at any time without warning, and being prepared is essential. It’s crucial to have an emergency plan in place that includes identifying safe places in your home or workplace and having a designated meeting place in case you get separated from your loved ones.
It’s also essential to have an emergency kit containing essential supplies like food, water, a flashlight, and a first aid kit. Securing your furniture and other belongings to prevent them from falling or causing harm during an earthquake is also recommended.
Knowing the potential earthquake risks in our area and staying informed of the latest earthquake news and warnings from reliable sources can also help you stay prepared and safe.
