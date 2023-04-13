Explore Mismaloya in Puerto Vallarta and its Real Estate options

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mismaloya is a picturesque village located just 9 miles south of Puerto Vallarta on the Bay of Banderas in Mexico. The village is a hidden gem, offering a unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and history. Mismaloya is known for its stunning beach, lush jungles, and crystal clear waters, making it a popular destination for tourists looking for a secluded paradise.
Mismaloya’s beach is the main attraction of the village, stretching for nearly 1.5 miles with soft golden sand and crystal clear waters. The beach is surrounded by lush jungle-covered hills, offering visitors breathtaking views and a perfect spot to relax and soak up the sun. The beach is also a popular location for snorkeling and scuba diving, as the waters are rich in marine life, including colorful fish, turtles, and rays.
Mismaloya is also known for its historical significance. In the 1960s, the village was put on the map when Hollywood’s iconic film “The Night of the Iguana” was filmed here. The film starred Richard Burton and Ava Gardner and put Mismaloya on the map as a tourist destination. Visitors can still visit the set of the movie, now turned into a restaurant and bar, and enjoy the stunning views of the bay.
Another popular attraction in Mismaloya is the El Eden Canopy Tour, which offers visitors an opportunity to experience the lush jungles and incredible natural beauty of the region. The tour takes visitors on a thrilling zip line adventure through the trees, providing a unique perspective on the jungle canopy and the breathtaking views of the bay.
The village also has a rich cultural history, with several local festivals and traditions that are celebrated throughout the year. One of the most popular festivals is the Mismaloya Festival, which takes place every January and celebrates the village’s patron saint, San Sebastian. The festival is a vibrant celebration of music, food, and traditional Mexican culture, with parades, dances, and fireworks.
Real Estate in Mismaloya
Mismaloya has also become a hot spot for real estate investment, offering a unique opportunity for those seeking a second home or vacation rental property.
Real estate in Mismaloya ranges from luxurious beachfront villas and condos to more affordable properties in the surrounding hills. The village’s stunning natural beauty, combined with its rich history and cultural significance, makes it an attractive destination for both buyers and renters. Whether you’re looking for a beachfront property or a secluded hillside retreat, Mismaloya has something to offer.
One of the most significant advantages of investing in real estate in Mismaloya is the potential for rental income. The village’s popularity as a tourist destination means that there is a high demand for vacation rentals, providing investors with a steady stream of rental income. Mismaloya’s rental market is diverse, catering to a range of budgets and preferences, from luxurious villas to budget-friendly apartments.
Another advantage of investing in real estate in Mismaloya is the potential for appreciation. The region has seen significant growth in recent years, with new developments and infrastructure projects enhancing the area’s appeal. The expansion of Puerto Vallarta’s airport and the construction of new highways have made Mismaloya more accessible to tourists, further boosting the demand for real estate.
Real estate prices in Mismaloya vary depending on the property’s location, size, and amenities. Beachfront properties and those with stunning views of the bay tend to command higher prices, while those in the hills are more affordable. However, prices in Mismaloya are generally lower than those in Puerto Vallarta, making it an attractive option for those seeking a more affordable investment.
You can view available real estate for sale in Mismaloya on MLS Vallarta – The home featured in the image for this article is for sale at the time this article was published and can be found here.
Some fun facts about Mismaloya
- Mismaloya was put on the map when the movie “The Night of the Iguana” was filmed here in the 1960s. The movie starred Richard Burton and Ava Gardner and was directed by John Huston.
- The Mismaloya Festival is a vibrant celebration of music, food, and traditional Mexican culture. It takes place every January and celebrates the village’s patron saint, San Sebastian.
- The village’s stunning beach was the location for several scenes in the movie “Predator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
- Mismaloya is a popular spot for snorkeling and scuba diving due to its crystal clear waters and rich marine life, including colorful fish, turtles, and rays.
- The El Eden Canopy Tour in Mismaloya is one of the longest and most thrilling zip line adventures in Mexico. Visitors can experience the lush jungles and incredible natural beauty of the region from a unique perspective.
Trending News on PVDN
- The Cost of Paradise: The Harmful Effects of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tourism is often viewed as a positive force that generates economic growth, creates jobs, and promotes cultural exchange. However, it can also have negative impacts on local communities, cultures, and environments. Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination in Mexico, is not immune to these negative effects. A tiktoker named Andy Mendoza…
- Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s New Terminal Building is 30% Completed Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new terminal building at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is well underway, with an advance of 30% in just eight months. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, making it the first airport in Latin America to be certified as NET Zero,…
- Staying Safe in Puerto Vallarta: Tips for a Stress-Free Vacation Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its sandy beaches, charming colonial architecture, and vibrant nightlife, it's no wonder that it's a popular destination for travelers from all over the world. However, like any popular tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta has its own set of…
- Puerto Vallarta braces for more protests in the coming weeks Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In recent weeks, Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco have witnessed a wave of protests against vehicle emission requirements that were implemented to curb air pollution, and it looks like protests will return in the coming weeks.
- 10 Best Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta: A Comprehensive Guide Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful coastal city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its charming colonial architecture, sandy beaches, and vibrant culture, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Puerto Vallarta. Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or simply relaxing on the beach, there's something for everyone…
- Puerto Vallarta Continues to Lead Mexican Beach Destinations in Hotel Occupancy Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - According to data released by the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Puerto Vallarta retained its top position in hotel occupancy during week 13 of 2023, covering the period from March 27 to April 2. This statistic takes into account the week leading up to the Holy Week and Easter holidays, which…
- Puerto Vallarta 101: An Introduction for your first vacation in Puerto Vallarta Nestled on Mexico's Pacific Coast, Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant and colorful city that offers a perfect mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. With its golden beaches, emerald mountains, and azure waters, it's no wonder that Puerto Vallarta has been a beloved destination for travelers for decades. From its charming cobblestone streets and colonial…
- More protests in Puerto Vallarta were announced for April 21 and 29 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protests against Puerto Vallarta's vehicle verification program will continue despite the recent blockade that caused trouble for many tourists.
- Decoding the Travel Warnings for Mexico issued by the US State Department Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Americans frequently choose Mexico as a vacation spot. However, due to headlines about crime in Mexico that resulted in American tourists getting hurt or killed, some travelers have become concerned about their safety when considering trips to the southern border. The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisories for all countries…
- Thousands of tourists enjoy Easter vacation in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thousands of tourists from around Mexico, and even international tourists, are enjoying the many attractions in Puerto Vallarta during this Holy Week and Easter holiday period. Accompanied by his mother, Misael Santos González, visiting from Acapulco, considers Puerto Vallarta “is the best, I loved it, a very clean place, with very…