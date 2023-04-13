Explore Mismaloya in Puerto Vallarta and its Real Estate options

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mismaloya is a picturesque village located just 9 miles south of Puerto Vallarta on the Bay of Banderas in Mexico. The village is a hidden gem, offering a unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and history. Mismaloya is known for its stunning beach, lush jungles, and crystal clear waters, making it a popular destination for tourists looking for a secluded paradise.

Mismaloya’s beach is the main attraction of the village, stretching for nearly 1.5 miles with soft golden sand and crystal clear waters. The beach is surrounded by lush jungle-covered hills, offering visitors breathtaking views and a perfect spot to relax and soak up the sun. The beach is also a popular location for snorkeling and scuba diving, as the waters are rich in marine life, including colorful fish, turtles, and rays.

Mismaloya is also known for its historical significance. In the 1960s, the village was put on the map when Hollywood’s iconic film “The Night of the Iguana” was filmed here. The film starred Richard Burton and Ava Gardner and put Mismaloya on the map as a tourist destination. Visitors can still visit the set of the movie, now turned into a restaurant and bar, and enjoy the stunning views of the bay.

Another popular attraction in Mismaloya is the El Eden Canopy Tour, which offers visitors an opportunity to experience the lush jungles and incredible natural beauty of the region. The tour takes visitors on a thrilling zip line adventure through the trees, providing a unique perspective on the jungle canopy and the breathtaking views of the bay.

The village also has a rich cultural history, with several local festivals and traditions that are celebrated throughout the year. One of the most popular festivals is the Mismaloya Festival, which takes place every January and celebrates the village’s patron saint, San Sebastian. The festival is a vibrant celebration of music, food, and traditional Mexican culture, with parades, dances, and fireworks.

Real Estate in Mismaloya

Mismaloya has also become a hot spot for real estate investment, offering a unique opportunity for those seeking a second home or vacation rental property.

Real estate in Mismaloya ranges from luxurious beachfront villas and condos to more affordable properties in the surrounding hills. The village’s stunning natural beauty, combined with its rich history and cultural significance, makes it an attractive destination for both buyers and renters. Whether you’re looking for a beachfront property or a secluded hillside retreat, Mismaloya has something to offer.

One of the most significant advantages of investing in real estate in Mismaloya is the potential for rental income. The village’s popularity as a tourist destination means that there is a high demand for vacation rentals, providing investors with a steady stream of rental income. Mismaloya’s rental market is diverse, catering to a range of budgets and preferences, from luxurious villas to budget-friendly apartments.

Another advantage of investing in real estate in Mismaloya is the potential for appreciation. The region has seen significant growth in recent years, with new developments and infrastructure projects enhancing the area’s appeal. The expansion of Puerto Vallarta’s airport and the construction of new highways have made Mismaloya more accessible to tourists, further boosting the demand for real estate.

Real estate prices in Mismaloya vary depending on the property’s location, size, and amenities. Beachfront properties and those with stunning views of the bay tend to command higher prices, while those in the hills are more affordable. However, prices in Mismaloya are generally lower than those in Puerto Vallarta, making it an attractive option for those seeking a more affordable investment.

You can view available real estate for sale in Mismaloya on MLS Vallarta – The home featured in the image for this article is for sale at the time this article was published and can be found here.

Some fun facts about Mismaloya