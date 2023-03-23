Extortion, Rape, and Assualt are on the rise in Puerto Vallarta according to the ‘Criminal Traffic Light’

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – According to the latest ‘Criminal Traffic Light’, a system used to track crime in Jalsico, Puerto Vallarta is failing in five areas of crime with growth in extortion, rape, assault, vehicle theft, and business robberies.
In the latest update evaluating crime in February, Puerto Vallarta received five red marks, two yellow and four green in the eleven crimes that are tracked in the study.
In February, there were six cases of extortion, 41 vehicle thefts, 20 business robberies, 40 reported assaults, and five reported rapes.
Crimes listed within ‘yellow’ of the warning system for February included 14 reported home robberies in Puerto Vallarta, and 52 reports of domestic violence.
On the ‘green’ level, the city claims there were no cases of homicide, kidnapping, distribution of drugs, or femicides.
On the crime scale, Puerto Vallarta received a failing score for the month of February with more crimes within the red alert than those places in the green alert.
Puerto Vallarta is generally safe
Puerto Vallarta is generally considered a safe destination for tourists and visitors. Like any destination, however, there are some safety concerns that visitors should be aware of and take precautions to avoid.
Petty theft, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, can occur in tourist areas and crowded public spaces. Visitors should take care to secure their belongings and avoid carrying large sums of cash or valuables with them.
There have also been reports of drug-related violence in some areas of Mexico, although Puerto Vallarta has not been significantly affected by this issue. Visitors should still exercise caution when traveling outside of the main tourist areas and should be aware of their surroundings.
Additionally, travelers should be aware of the risks associated with swimming in the ocean, as strong currents and undertows can be dangerous. It is important to heed warnings and swim only in designated areas with lifeguards on duty.
Overall, with proper precautions and awareness of potential risks, Puerto Vallarta can be a safe and enjoyable destination for visitors. It is always a good idea to stay informed about local safety issues and to follow any advice or warnings provided by local authorities.
