Fatal Crash on Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta Highway Leaves Eight Dead and Dozens Injured

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – An accident on the Guadalajara – Puerto Vallarta highway at kilometer 52, in the section known as Ramal a Compostela, has claimed the lives of at least eight people, including two minors. According to Civil Protection of Compostela, the truck in which the victims were traveling left the road, destroyed the containment fence, and fell into a 20-meter ravine.

The accident, which occurred at dawn on Monday, May 8, resulted in injuries to 20 people, as reported by Jalisco Civil Protection. Red Cross and Civil Protection personnel from Compostela transferred nine people to a hospital in the municipal capital, and later they were taken to the Nayarit capital. Medical attention was also provided to five people at the site who did not require transportation.

Initially, six deaths were reported, but two more people were located when the heavy unit was lifted. The victims were three men, three women, and two minors. It is worth noting that about 30 people were traveling in the tortón truck, which was full of flowers, as added by PC Jalisco. The truck was traveling from Puebla to Compostela and Bahía de Banderas to sell the flowers.

