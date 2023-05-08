Police Officers Ambushed and Injured During Routine Patrol in Puerto Vallarta

Savor the Flavor: 43 Restaurants Join Forces for Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’s 19th Restaurant Week

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - From May 15th to June 10th, the 19th edition of Restaurant Week will take place, focusing primarily on the local audience. This year's event will feature 43 participating restaurants from Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit. Juan Pablo Hernandez, who has coordinated the event for fifteen years, emphasized that the goal of…