Police Officers Ambushed and Injured During Routine Patrol in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta officers injured in ambush during routine patrol; patrol car damaged as attackers hurl stones before fleeing the scene . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
With a subscription to PVDN, you'll gain access to a wealth of information, from breaking news stories to in-depth analyses and insightful commentary. Plus, you'll be supporting local news dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date news possible in Puerto Vallarta and news around Mexico of interest to expats, tourists, and foreigners. And to make your experience more enjoyable, you will be served fewer ads, be included in our newsletter, and receive emergency alerts.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta’s Boca de Tomatlán Pier Construction Progresses Despite Challenges Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new Boca de Tomatlán pier in Puerto Vallarta is now 70% complete, with its progress slowed down by the intricate pile-driving process.
- Crime Rates Rise in Puerto Vallarta: A Closer Look at the First Quarter of 2023 Puerto Vallarta experiences a surge in high-impact crimes in Q1 2023, despite claims of being a low-crime tourist destination and promises to reduce rates.
- American Tourists Cautioned Against Forceful Timeshare Sales in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - With 120 timeshare developments in Puerto Vallarta, the US Embassy has issued a warning to American citizens about the aggressive tactics employed by some sales agents in their efforts to secure clients for timeshares.
- Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events. Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted.…
- A Slice of Chicago in Puerto Vallarta: Americana Sports Bar & Grill’s Deep-Dish Pizza Pizza aficionados in Puerto Vallarta now have a fresh choice to satisfy their cravings! Since October 2022, Americana Sports Bar & Grill has been dishing out the city's first deep-dish pizzas, rooted in Chicago tradition. These hearty pies, approximately 2 inches thick, are available in both 10-inch and 12-inch round sizes, and have quickly become…
- Tourism Secretary Calls for Action Against Puerto Vallarta’s Unregulated Beach Vendors Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco Tourism Secretary urges Semarnat to regulate beach umbrella vendors in Puerto Vallarta to protect public spaces and maintain competitiveness.
- Savor the Flavor: 43 Restaurants Join Forces for Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’s 19th Restaurant Week Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - From May 15th to June 10th, the 19th edition of Restaurant Week will take place, focusing primarily on the local audience. This year's event will feature 43 participating restaurants from Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit. Juan Pablo Hernandez, who has coordinated the event for fifteen years, emphasized that the goal of…
- Puerto Vallarta Blanketed by Smoke from Unrelenting Wildfires Puerto Vallarta (Subscriber Content) - Wildfires in the vicinity have produced a mixture of stratus clouds and smoke, enveloping Puerto Vallarta and almost the entire Bay of Banderas.
- Fatal Crash on Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta Highway Leaves Eight Dead and Dozens Injured Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic accident on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway in Mexico has claimed 8 lives and left dozens injured.
- Record-Breaking Exports: Mexico Strengthens its Position as the U.S.’s Top Trade Partner Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In March, Mexico's exports to the United States reached a record-breaking $42 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 5.9%, according to the Census Bureau's recent announcement on Thursday. During the same period, Mexico retained its position as the United States' leading merchandise trade partner, holding a 16.1% share, followed by Canada…