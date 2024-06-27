FBI Warns Cartels Have Stolen $300 Million Dollars From Americans in Timeshare Scams

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico—The FBI has seen a rise in scams targeting timeshare owners. In these scams, criminals con these part-time property owners into shelling out hefty sums of cash, all under false pretenses related to their timeshare properties.
Its primary choice of victim—older Americans—technically makes timeshare fraud a form of elder fraud, or crime that aims to make older Americans part with their money or cryptocurrency.
Already a Subscriber? Login Here
Popular posts:
- Residents and Merchants Block Roads in Puerto Vallarta Demanding Completion of Street Repairs Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant act of protest, residents and merchants from San Salvador Street in Puerto Vallarta blocked the intersection of San Salvador Street and Mexico Avenue today, calling on municipal authorities to fulfill their promises to complete the road repairs. The incomplete repairs have rendered the street nearly impassable, adversely affecting…
- Mexican Peso Depreciates Sharply Amid Dollar Strengthening and Economic Uncertainty Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Mexican peso experienced a significant depreciation on Wednesday, driven by the strengthening of the US dollar and anticipation of crucial economic data from both Mexico and the United States. The local currency lost more than 20 cents, closing the day at an exchange rate of 18.3648 pesos per dollar, down…
- National Guard Increases Patrols in Puerto Vallarta to Deter Crime Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - In an ongoing effort to maintain security and prevent criminal activities, the National Guard is conducting regular patrols throughout Puerto Vallarta. The presence of National Guard personnel aims to deter criminal acts and ensure the safety of both residents and visitors in the city. During one such patrol along Politécnico Nacional…
- Tropical Storm Alberto is Expected to Bring Rain to Puerto Vallarta Today Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Tropical storm Alberto is expected to bring rain to Puerto Vallarta today, as the storm's extensive cloudiness affects much of the country. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López reported that the storm, which made landfall near Altamira, Tamaulipas, early this morning, is already moving over land near Tampico. According to Cornejo López,…
- Inflation in Mexico Rises in Early June, Reaching Highest Level Since February Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Inflation in Mexico continues its upward trend, with the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) reaching 4.78% annually in the first half of June, an increase from the 4.69% recorded at the end of May, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). This marks the highest inflation level since…
- Thousands at Risk in Puerto Vallarta Due to Flooding and Landslides This Rainy Season Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – More than a thousand residents are currently living in over a dozen high-risk areas prone to flooding and landslides, according to the latest announcement from the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta, Gerardo Alonso Castillo Andrade. "We have identified several critical areas, such as Boca de Tomatlán, Mismaloya…
- Italian Ship “Amerigo Vespucci” Departs Puerto Vallarta After Five-Day Visit and 11,000 Visitors Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – This Sunday morning, the Italian ship “Amerigo Vespucci” set sail from Pier 3 of the Maritime Terminal, marking the end of its five-day visit to this renowned tourist destination. The iconic training sailboat of the Italian Military Navy had arrived as part of the celebrations commemorating the 150th anniversary of diplomatic…
- Three Young People Injured in Rollover Accident on Malecon in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - June 24, 2024 - A severe rollover accident occurred early Monday morning on Morelos Street, between Mina and Galeana, near the lighthouse on the Malecón in Puerto Vallarta. A gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by a young man believed to be under the influence of alcohol, lost control at high…
- Magnitude 4 Earthquake Shakes Puerto Vallarta Coastline Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the coastal region of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in the late hours of June 24, as confirmed by the National Seismological Service. The tremor, which was detected at precisely 11:00 p.m., originated 92 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, with a depth of 5 kilometers. Residents in various…
- Armed Group Steals 6,000 Passport Booklets from Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a bold and unprecedented heist, an armed group has stolen 6,000 passport booklets from the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in Mexico City. The robbery occurred on Thursday morning, raising significant concerns about security and the potential misuse of the stolen materials. The robbery took place at an SRE warehouse…