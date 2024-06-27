Google Translate Adds Indigenous Languages of Mexico

Inflation in Mexico Rises in Early June, Reaching Highest Level Since February

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Inflation in Mexico continues its upward trend, with the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) reaching 4.78% annually in the first half of June, an increase from the 4.69% recorded at the end of May, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). This marks the highest inflation level since…