Federal Highway 200 Closed Due to Overturned Truck Near Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a recent incident that has disrupted traffic and alarmed local communities, a truck overturned on the Federal Highway 200 in the Puerto Vallarta-Cabo Corrientes section, leading to a complete road closure. Municipal authorities have reported that the crucial stretch of roadway will be closed for an estimated period of between six to eight hours to manage the aftermath of the accident.

