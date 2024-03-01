Spectacular Displays at the 18th WesMex International Small Boat Regatta in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The 18th edition of the WesMex International Small Boat Regatta, held in the scenic Banderas Bay at the Vallarta Yacht Club, Nuevo Nayarit, has successfully concluded, marking yet another milestone in the world of small boat sailing. The event, a highlight in the sailing calendar, witnessed an impressive turnout of 126 competitors and coaches from across Mexico, the United States, Canada, and Belize, underlining its international appeal and growing stature.

