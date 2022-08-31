Fidetur reports excellent summer vacation period in Puerto Vallarta

After the end of the summer vacation period, the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of Puerto Vallarta (Fidetur), described this holiday season as “excellent”, in which the destination recorded an average hotel occupancy of 85 percent.
Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, general director of Fidetur highlighted the intense movement that was experienced during the vacation period that ended last Sunday with a constant flow of visitors, both international and national.
From June and practically the entire month of August, average occupancy of 85 percent was registered, but there were weekends in which much higher occupancies were registered.
“In Puerto Vallarta, we no longer talk about recovery issues, but about growth figures, and that was reflected in both operations and passengers. We continue to collect information to provide more precise data, including the economic benefit of the destination, but without a doubt, national tourism was the one that had the greatest presence in the destination”, he highlighted.
Villaseñor Nolasco, explained, that this has caused a phenomenon that benefits the destination because derived from the covid pandemic, the high season of international tourism, which normally occurs in the winter months, on this occasion was extended, and for that reason, the flows of foreigners have continued, especially from the United States.
“We see this in our hotels, since previously it was a factor of 10 to 20% and now international tourism grew between 25 and 30% during the summer, which has benefited other economic sectors,” he added.
