Puerto Vallarta buses start air conditioning usage after two years of open windows due to pandemic

With approval from the Jalisco Ministry of Health, the public transport units of Puerto Vallarta will turn on the air conditioners (A/C) again, with the condition that riders must continue to use face masks.

The change was announced by the president of UnibusPV, Luis Romero Chávez, who explained that since Monday the company’s trucks that are equipped with air conditioning have been put to work again.

Of the 240 units, 190 have air conditioning equipment, but several of them currently have maintenance issues after two years of not being used during the pandemic, those are currently undergoing repair.

In the coming weeks the night transportation service, known as “Búho”, will return, which also stopped working due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported this Sunday 1,212 COVID-19 infections nationwide, which added up to 7,14,510 total cases since the pandemic began. In addition, it reported that two deaths from the disease were registered on Sunday, which accumulated 329,390 deaths.

The agency highlighted that the decline in infections continues, reporting 1,672 on average per day in epidemiological week number 34, which runs from August 21 to 27; in the previous period, from August 14 to 20, there were 3,815 registered on average per day.

The first ten entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Puebla, and Sonora, which together make up 64% of all the accumulated cases registered in the country.

