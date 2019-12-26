Fire totally destroys supermarket in Bahía de Banderas

In the early morning hours of Thursday, December 26, the Aurrerá Supermarket, located in Plaza las Palmas, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, south of Nayarit, was totally destroyed by fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The Civil Protection and Fire Protection units of the states of Nayarit and Jalisco worked together to control the fire that lasted about 4 hours. The force included 50 elements and 20 firefighter vehicles to get the fire under control.

Banderas Bay is located just minutes from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Neighbors of the commercial store say they heard the explosions of the diesel and natural gas tanks located on the roof of the supermarket.

It is expected that in the next few hours the reason for the incident can be determined. Fortunately, there were no injuries or loss of life.