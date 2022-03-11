Elements of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters fought a fire in a house located in the upper part of the town of Boca de Tomatlán, which fortunately only caused material damage since their quick action prevented the fire from spreading to other homes.
The head of the corporation, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, reported that they also had the invaluable help of the neighbors, first responders to the fire.
He explained that the fire was recorded approximately 100 meters from the road, inaccessible to mobile units, so the approach was only possible by stairs and it was also necessary to get through another house. “We opened access and entered the affected area until the flames were fully controlled.”
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
The official pointed out that this and other fires are caused by negligence of the inhabitants, since there is little culture of prevention and special care must be taken with children.
“So far this year we have had 17 house fires in the municipality, a very significant amount, and most have been caused by carelessness.” For this reason, he urged parents not to leave risk objects within the reach of their children, not to overload electrical installations, put protectors on electrical energy contacts, not light candles if there is no permanent surveillance, among other measures.
He stressed that the training area of the unit he is in charge of is working on the integration of neighborhood civil protection committees and one of the objectives is for families to learn how to create a family civil protection plan to know how to act in the event of an incident.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Firefighters fight fire in Boca de Tomatlán Elements of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters fought a fire in a house located in the upper part of the town of Boca de Tomatlán, which fortunately only caused material damage since their quick action prevented the fire from spreading to other homes. The head of the corporation, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, reported…
- Ukraine’s Ambassador to Mexico again asks the government to take action against Russia After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador refused to support the people of Ukraine by sending weapons and military equipment to fight the Russian army, the Ambassador of Ukraine, Oksana Dramarétska, once again asked the Mexican government to break the diplomatic and commercial relations with the Kremlin. To date, Mexico has only vocally supported Ukraine and…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of March 8, 2022 This Tuesday, March 8, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cutoff at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 5,575,608 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 320,166 deaths were reported. With these numbers, in the…
- Mexican drug traffickers launder 25 billion dollars a year Mexican cartels launder around 25 billion dollars a year, according to a report released today by a UN body responsible for ensuring compliance with international drug treaties. The International Narcotics Control Board ( INCB ) released its annual report this Thursday in Vienna, where it analyzes the flows of illicit money for criminal activities. “It…
- Jalisco’s governor tries to calm citizens as violence on the state border increases Given the difficult security situation in the country, particularly in the state of Michoacán, three violent events were recorded yesterday that affected municipalities bordering Jalisco and generated fear among the population, Governor Enrique Alfaro acknowledged. “First, the cowardly murder of two policemen from Jocotepec who were responding to a crash and a vehicle passing by…