Firefighters fight fire in Boca de Tomatlán

Elements of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters fought a fire in a house located in the upper part of the town of Boca de Tomatlán, which fortunately only caused material damage since their quick action prevented the fire from spreading to other homes.

The head of the corporation, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, reported that they also had the invaluable help of the neighbors, first responders to the fire.

He explained that the fire was recorded approximately 100 meters from the road, inaccessible to mobile units, so the approach was only possible by stairs and it was also necessary to get through another house. “We opened access and entered the affected area until the flames were fully controlled.”

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.

The official pointed out that this and other fires are caused by negligence of the inhabitants, since there is little culture of prevention and special care must be taken with children.

“So far this year we have had 17 house fires in the municipality, a very significant amount, and most have been caused by carelessness.” For this reason, he urged parents not to leave risk objects within the reach of their children, not to overload electrical installations, put protectors on electrical energy contacts, not light candles if there is no permanent surveillance, among other measures.

He stressed that the training area of ​​the unit he is in charge of is working on the integration of neighborhood civil protection committees and one of the objectives is for families to learn how to create a family civil protection plan to know how to act in the event of an incident.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN