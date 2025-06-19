2025 Firefly Season Begins in Tlaxcala’s Rancho Buenavista Sanctuary

/ By

Tlaxcala

Witness the 2025 firefly season in Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala from June 20 to August 10. Explore eco-lodging, cultural tours, and natural magic at Rancho Buenavista.

A Forest of Light: Tlaxcala’s 2025 Firefly Season Shines Bright in Rancho Buenavista

Deep in the pine and oak forests of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala, one of Mexico’s most magical natural events is about to begin. From June 20 through August 10, the 2025 firefly season transforms the woodlands into a glowing sanctuary, as thousands of fireflies take to the night air in a synchronized bioluminescent dance.

The Firefly Sanctuary, an ecotourism project encompassing more than 200 hectares and 26 designated viewing centers, becomes a stage for a romantic ritual: male lampyrids flashing rhythmic patterns to attract their mates. For many visitors, it’s not just a light show—it’s an emotional, grounding experience that reminds them of nature’s quiet wonder.

The Viewing Experience

The firefly tours begin just after dusk, typically around 7:00 p.m., and last 40 to 60 minutes. Visitors walk through forested trails in near-silence, guided by trained experts who help maintain the delicate balance required for the fireflies to thrive.

To witness this phenomenon, it’s essential to follow a few important guidelines:

  • Reserve early. Due to the high demand, spaces fill quickly.
  • Dress warmly. The humid forest climate can be chilly, especially at night. A jacket, raincoat, and non-slip shoes are strongly recommended.
  • Avoid artificial lights and noise. Flashlights, phone screens, and loud conversations can disrupt the fireflies’ mating signals.
  • Skip the bug spray. Chemical repellents can be fatal to fireflies and disrupt the forest’s ecosystem.

Where to Stay: Rancho Buenavista

For those looking to fully immerse themselves in nature, Rancho Buenavista stands out as one of Tlaxcala’s most celebrated eco-lodges. Founded in 1892 and passed down through generations, the hacienda-style property offers a deeply personal approach to sustainable tourism.

Rancho Buenavista’s accommodations cater to a range of travelers:

  • Eco-cabins (starting at 3,400 pesos for double occupancy): Comfortable, low-impact lodging built with sustainability in mind.
  • Glamping (from 4,320 pesos per night): Luxurious tents nestled in the forest, ideal for couples or those who want a mix of comfort and wilderness.
  • Camping (640 pesos per person): Designated safe zones are available for guests bringing their own gear, or you can rent a tent on-site.

All overnight stays include access to a birdwatching center, morning hikes, local meals, a traditional breakfast, and coffee and bread following the firefly tour.

If you’re short on time, day visits are also available. A basic ticket (from 340 pesos) covers the firefly experience, a guide, post-tour coffee and bread, and a tasting of pulque, the traditional fermented agave drink.

Beyond the Fireflies

Rancho Buenavista offers more than just a glowing forest. Throughout the firefly season—and year-round—the center promotes cultural heritage, sustainable living, and holistic well-being through unique experiences.

Some standout activities include:

  • Talks about Corn: Learn about maize’s central role in Mesoamerican culture, from its historical symbolism to its current use in rural communities.
  • Pulque Tastings: Guided by local producers, guests can observe the extraction of aguamiel, understand the fermentation process, and taste natural pulque—a sacred drink of pre-Hispanic origin.
  • Holistic Expression: Every Wednesday and Friday (during firefly season), guests can participate in introspective art workshops, painting their spiritual energy while surrounded by forest.
  • Reforestation Efforts: Contribute directly to the ecosystem by planting a tree during your visit.
  • Nature Connection: Visit the ancient tree estimated to be over 200 years old, take in panoramic views, and practice forest meditation or simply hug a tree and make a wish.
  • Traditional Cuisine: Every meal is prepared using local ingredients by chefs focused on preserving Tlaxcalan culinary heritage.

A Call for Regenerative Tourism

Rancho Buenavista doesn’t just offer a vacation—it presents an invitation. Guests are encouraged to engage in regenerative tourism, a model that aims not just to sustain, but to improve the land and the communities that depend on it.

By visiting during firefly season or any other time of year, travelers contribute to rural development, environmental conservation, and the cultural revival of Tlaxcala. The team behind Rancho Buenavista, led by the Servín family, views every guest not as a consumer but as a partner in building a more respectful and connected world.

Plan Your Visit

To make the most of your firefly season experience:

  • Book early. Tours and lodging sell out quickly due to limited access designed to protect the ecosystem.
  • Stay for more than a night. Most packages include meals, activities, and opportunities to learn and give back.
  • Travel responsibly. Your actions directly impact the fireflies and the communities who protect them.

In a fast-moving world, Rancho Buenavista and the fireflies of Nanacamilpa offer something increasingly rare: a reason to slow down, be still, and marvel at the light.

Witness the 2025 firefly season in Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala from June 20 to August 10. Explore eco-lodging, cultural tours, and natural magic . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • hurricane erick damagePuerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional suffer severe damage from Hurricane Erick (VIDEO) Hurricane Erick caused widespread destruction in Oaxaca's coastal towns, including Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional, with downed power lines, flooding, and road closures. Oaxaca’s southern coast is reeling after Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday morning, slamming into Santiago Pinotepa Nacional at 5:30 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour. Although the…
  • american-woman-drowns-santa-maria-los-cabosAmerican Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman…
Scroll to Top