First and Second doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccine for people 50-59 years old arrives in Puerto Vallarta

From August 3 to 6, first and second vaccinations for people between 50 and 59 years of age, older adults who have not been vaccinated, and pregnant women over 9 weeks of gestation who are older than 18 years old and who live in Puerto Vallarta will be available.

The hours of operation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until the doses assigned to each vaccination post are exhausted.

There will be two locations for vaccination:

La Lija – Pablo Franco n.° 1000. col. Lomas de Coapinole

Hospital Naval – Blvr. Francisco Medina Ascencio n.° 2801, North Hotel Zone

Mexico’s National Vaccination Plan

The vaccination plan in Mexico has made it possible to reach 53% of the adult population eligible to be immunized with at least one dose, which is equivalent to 47,463,637 people over 18 years of age.

Of the total number of people who have received the vaccine, 25,792,543, which is equivalent to 54%, have a complete scheme, while 21,671,094, that is, 46% have received only their first dose.

Just this Saturday, July 31, 642,856 vaccines were applied for a total of 67,355,342.

In Mexico City, eight out of 10 inhabitants over 18 years of age have at least one dose, followed by Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, and San Luis Potosí with seven out of 10. While in Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Zacatecas six out of 10 have been inoculated.

Mexico has received 25,194,975 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech; 29,392,400 from AstraZeneca; 20,000,000 from Sinovac, 4,400,000 from Sputnik V; 6,101,770 from Cansino, and 1,350,000 from Janssen from the Johnson and Johnson laboratory, for a total of 86,539,145 doses received since December 23, 2020, which also includes those received packaged from other countries and those packaged in the national territory.